Madhya Pradesh: Bridge Connecting Narsinghpur To Hoshangabad Collapses Due To Heavy Rain

Madhya Pradesh: Bridge Connecting Narsinghpur To Hoshangabad Collapses Due To Heavy Rain


2025-07-05 10:10:46
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the heavy downpour in Madhya Pradesh, a bridge on the state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Hoshangabad collapsed on Saturday, reported ANI.

Commenting on the reason for the bridge collapse, SDOP Gadarwara, Ratnesh Mishra, said, as quoted by ANI," Due to heavy rain for 2-3 days, this bridge has been damaged... When the information was received, the District Magistrate and Police Inspector gave the information to NHAI and the Road Development Corporation of Madhya Pradesh for the repair work. We have diverted all the vehicles..."

"Alternatively, banners are also being put up, stoppers are being placed, and we will also deploy the staff. We have also informed everyone that if there is any situation of waterlogging or there is a chance of another bridge collapse, then they should inform the administration," he added.

More to come....

