Trump issues threat to Hamas

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas, urging the group to accept a new American-backed ceasefire agreement or risk facing even harsher conditions. Trump stated that the deal, which Israel has reportedly already approved, offers the best terms Hamas is likely to get.In a post on Truth Social Tuesday, Trump described a “long and productive meeting” with Israeli officials and confirmed that Israel had agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire. During this period, the U.S. and mediators would work to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Trump thanked Egypt and Qatar for their diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that Hamas should accept the offer for the sake of regional stability. “It will not get better — it will only get worse,” he warned.Although full details of the proposed agreement have not been made public, it is believed to include a pause in fighting, the release of Israeli hostages, and expanded humanitarian aid to Gaza. Mediators are expected to present the deal to Hamas leadership shortly.Trump’s message follows internal discord within Israel over the possibility of a ceasefire. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently argued against any negotiations, insisting the war must end in an unconditional victory. He warned that halting the offensive would jeopardize Israel’s future security.Despite resistance from hardliners, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has allowed ceasefire discussions to continue under U.S. pressure and international scrutiny over the humanitarian toll in Gaza.The conflict, which began in October 2023 after a surprise Hamas attack killed 1,200 Israelis and led to 250 hostages, has devastated Gaza. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 56,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war started. Much of the territory has been reduced to rubble, and humanitarian conditions have worsened significantly.While the U.S. has supported Israel’s military campaign, it has also attempted to position itself as a mediator. In May, Washington launched the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) to facilitate aid, though hundreds of Palestinians have reportedly died near distribution points since then.Israel recently intensified its military operations, citing intelligence that about 20 hostages remain in Hamas custody. The IDF has carried out targeted strikes, claiming to have eliminated senior Hamas figures, though the group denies embedding its operations among civilians and accuses Israel of killing non-combatants.

MENAFN05072025000045015687ID1109763284