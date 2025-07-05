Three Key Militants Killed By CTD In Lakki Marwat Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Three key militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), affiliated with the Tipu Gul group, were killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu near the Bhittani Canal's unpaved road in the Harama Talla area.

According to police officials, the operation was jointly conducted by CTD Bannu and local police from Lakki Marwat. A fierce exchange of fire took place and lasted around 25 minutes, resulting in the killing of the three wanted terrorists.

The slain terrorists were identified as Waseemullah alias Umar Khattab, son of Samiullah; Qudratullah alias Abu Bakar, son of Rehmatullah, both residents of Gandi Khan Khel, Lakki Marwat, and Hijratullah alias Hijrat, son of Shah Mir, a resident of Harama Talla, Gambila in Lakki Marwat.

Police said the slain militants were involved in the targeted killings of LHC Wahidullah (CTD), traffic constable Anwar Sher, and constable Idrees. They were also wanted in multiple cases related to IED blasts, attacks on police, and other serious crimes.

According to a CTD Bannu spokesperson, the operation marks a significant blow to TTP's presence in the region.