403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordanian Women Lead Change In Hospitality Sector
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Abdullah Al-Marshid
AMMAN, July 5 (KUNA) -- In a unique experience rich in culture and traditions, Jordanian women have created "Beit Al-Aseilat for home taste food and olive experience" project in Jerash, serving traditional Jordania food and sweets.
Jordanian women have turned their heritage and culture into a sustainable source of income, empowering families and women financially, and play a vital role in boosting tourism as well as Jodan's cultural identity.
The project's manager Noor Banat told KUNA that this project represents Arab hospitality in all forms, as the house hosts Arab and foreign visitors alike, as well as the locals, saying that Beit Al-Aseilat holds so much history and old stories dating back to their ancestors.
Sanna Hanatle told KUNA that she turned her home into a productive kitchen which serves popular food and is famous for many dishes including lasagna, providing meals not only for foreign visitors but also for Jordanian local families.
Hanatle added that she succeeded in overcoming challenging financial hardship, and called on official authorities to support Jordanian women with small businesses so that other families can overcome their financial troubles and enable them to support one another.
Supervisor of Beit Al-Aseilat, Haiffa Mustafa told KUNA that the project is run by Jordanian women, and that it currently funds more than 20 women, noting that visitors and guests can participate in making local dishes with them.
For his part, Head of the Union of Charitable Societies in Jerash Governorate, Zaid Al-Zaboun affirmed to KUNA that women in the Jordanian countryside were able to outperform themselves, pointing out that the Union's experience with these women's projects was largely successful.
He added that Jordanian government institutions are trying to encourage these successful experiences, but this encouragement needs more support, stressing that he is in constant contact with women's associations that present initiatives that contribute to the advancement of society.
Al-Zaboun pointed out that these successes would not have been achieved without the strong determination of women and the fruitful cooperation between non-governmental organizations and local authorities
Furthermore, he called for providing a supportive sustainable environment that allows rural women to expand their economic and social activity and enhance their leading role in comprehensive development. (end)
amn
AMMAN, July 5 (KUNA) -- In a unique experience rich in culture and traditions, Jordanian women have created "Beit Al-Aseilat for home taste food and olive experience" project in Jerash, serving traditional Jordania food and sweets.
Jordanian women have turned their heritage and culture into a sustainable source of income, empowering families and women financially, and play a vital role in boosting tourism as well as Jodan's cultural identity.
The project's manager Noor Banat told KUNA that this project represents Arab hospitality in all forms, as the house hosts Arab and foreign visitors alike, as well as the locals, saying that Beit Al-Aseilat holds so much history and old stories dating back to their ancestors.
Sanna Hanatle told KUNA that she turned her home into a productive kitchen which serves popular food and is famous for many dishes including lasagna, providing meals not only for foreign visitors but also for Jordanian local families.
Hanatle added that she succeeded in overcoming challenging financial hardship, and called on official authorities to support Jordanian women with small businesses so that other families can overcome their financial troubles and enable them to support one another.
Supervisor of Beit Al-Aseilat, Haiffa Mustafa told KUNA that the project is run by Jordanian women, and that it currently funds more than 20 women, noting that visitors and guests can participate in making local dishes with them.
For his part, Head of the Union of Charitable Societies in Jerash Governorate, Zaid Al-Zaboun affirmed to KUNA that women in the Jordanian countryside were able to outperform themselves, pointing out that the Union's experience with these women's projects was largely successful.
He added that Jordanian government institutions are trying to encourage these successful experiences, but this encouragement needs more support, stressing that he is in constant contact with women's associations that present initiatives that contribute to the advancement of society.
Al-Zaboun pointed out that these successes would not have been achieved without the strong determination of women and the fruitful cooperation between non-governmental organizations and local authorities
Furthermore, he called for providing a supportive sustainable environment that allows rural women to expand their economic and social activity and enhance their leading role in comprehensive development. (end)
amn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment