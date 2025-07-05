President Of Kazakhstan Appoints New Ambassador To Kuwait
“Yerzhan Yelekeyev has been appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait,” the statement reads.
Yelekeyev graduated from the Kazakhstan-British Technical University with a degree in Management and from the University of Glasgow with a Master of Humanities in Financial Economics.
He began his professional career in 2007 as an analyst in the
Investor Relations Department at JSC "Exploration and Production"
of KazMunayGas.
Moreover, from 2020 through 2021, Yelekeyev worked as Deputy Head of the Analytical Group at the Center for Socio-Economic Reforms under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In 2021, he joined JSC "Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan" as Director of the Project Office.
Since November 2022, he held the position of Managing Director for Asset Management and Project Work at JSC "NMH (National Managing Holding) Baiterek".
On March 7, 2024, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC KAZAKH INVEST".
Previously, this position was held by Azamat Berdybay, who was relieved of his duties by another order of the President of Kazakhstan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment