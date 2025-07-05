President Of Kazakhstan Appoints New Ambassador To Kuwait

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has appointed a new ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

“Yerzhan Yelekeyev has been appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait,” the statement reads.

Yelekeyev graduated from the Kazakhstan-British Technical University with a degree in Management and from the University of Glasgow with a Master of Humanities in Financial Economics.

He began his professional career in 2007 as an analyst in the Investor Relations Department at JSC "Exploration and Production" of KazMunayGas.



Moreover, from 2020 through 2021, Yelekeyev worked as Deputy Head of the Analytical Group at the Center for Socio-Economic Reforms under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In 2021, he joined JSC "Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan" as Director of the Project Office.

Since November 2022, he held the position of Managing Director for Asset Management and Project Work at JSC "NMH (National Managing Holding) Baiterek".



On March 7, 2024, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC KAZAKH INVEST".



Previously, this position was held by Azamat Berdybay, who was relieved of his duties by another order of the President of Kazakhstan.