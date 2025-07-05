Azerbaijan's Top Security Chief Urges New Graduates To Uphold Loyalty And Vigilance At SSS Academy Ceremony
Colonel-General Naghiyev emphasized that the young officers, as graduates of an institution bearing the name of the Great Leader, must ground their service in unwavering loyalty to the Motherland and the People.“Protecting the security of the state should be their highest mission,” he said, urging them to remain alert at all times and uphold the legacy of professionalism that Heydar Aliyev established in the nation's security institutions.
Highlighting the Academy's continuous progress, Naghiyev noted significant improvements in both infrastructure and academic capacity. He outlined efforts to modernize the education system in line with current global standards and praised the consistent success of cadets in academic competitions as a reflection of these advancements.
In conclusion, the SSS Chief expressed strong confidence that the new graduates would honorably fulfill their duties within the Service's various departments, faithfully support the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and take on key roles within Azerbaijan's national security structure.
The ceremony marked a symbolic milestone for the next generation of security professionals, who now step into service with the full trust of the institution and its leadership.
