Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Lord Jagannath's Chariot Set To Return, Devotional Fervor In Puri Bahuda Yatra 2025


2025-07-05 05:01:01
Preparations are underway for the return of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra and Goddess Subhadra to the Puri Jagannath Temple from Shri Gundicha Temple. People seem excited for the Rath Yatra.

