Japan's Genre-Defying Creative Mixed Media Unit NIKO NIKO TAN TAN To Perform At Japan Expo Paris 2025

PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2025 - NIKO NIKO TAN TAN, the creative mixed media musical unit that transcends genres with their blend of music, visuals, and art, just performed their first-ever live performance in Paris, France on July 3rd at the currently ongoing Japan Expo Paris 2025.







In Japan, they have performed at major festivals such as FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL, SUMMER SONIC, GREENROOM, and OSAKA GIGANTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL. Internationally, they have also made confirmed appearances at EMERGE FEST in Taichung and R-DAY FESTIVAL in Hainan.

Though their stage setup consists of just two members-vocals/synth and drums-they unleash a stunningly groovy sound which, when combined with the VJ visuals perfectly synchronized to the music, results in a space that creates an impactful wave of excitement among the audience, earning them widespread acclaim.

They will perform not only their latest track "G00000W", but also a selection of their most popular songs.







You can still catch their special playlist exclusive to Japan Expo!

They will be performing live every day on the "TSUBAME STAGE" for the remainder of the Japan Expo.

For performance times from tomorrow onward and ticket information, please check the official website:



NIKO NIKO TAN TAN Profile







Formed in 2019, NIKO NIKO TAN TAN is a creative mixed media unit that transcends genres to fuse music, visuals, and art into a unique artistic experience.

The music is created by:



OCHAN (Vocals, Synth, etc. / Lyrics, Composition, Arrangement / Illustration) Anabebe (Drums / Arrangement)

VJ and artwork are produced by Drug Store Cowboy (Visuals / Art Director / Motion Graphics), who serves as the unit's visual producer.

They create their own music, visuals, and art with a genre-defying approach to their alternative sound that seamlessly blends diverse elements without boundaries, making them a true "mixture" unit that births unique and creative soundscapes through their multidisciplinary vision.

They have also built a strong following through numerous appearances at major festivals, including FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL, SUMMER SONIC, GREENROOM BEACH, OSAKA GIGANTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL, and more.

In April 2024, they officially debuted under Victor Entertainment / Getting Better. Their first two-man tour across Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, including a show at Zepp Shinjuku (TOKYO), was sold out.

In August 2024, they released their first major album, Shinkigeki, followed by the NIKO NIKO TAN TAN ONE-MAN TOUR 2024 "Shinkigeki," which toured six cities nationwide.

The year 2025 is being celebrated as the "Niko Niko Year" (a play on the numbers 2 and 5), and on the once-in-a-century date 2/5/2025 (Wed) - or "2-5-2-5" - they will hold a special two-man live performance with TESTSET (Yoshinori Sunahara × LEO Imai × Kenichi Shirane × Seiichi Nagai) at Zepp Shinjuku (TOKYO).

Their DJ set project, "微笑坦々" (Hohoemi Tantan), is quickly making waves. Starting in September, they'll launch a one-man tour featuring stops at Osaka's Music Club JANUS and Tokyo's Spotify O-EAST. Stay tuned for exciting updates as the "Niko Niko Year" continues to unfold.

Official HP:

Official YouTube: @nikonikotantan7861

Official Twitter: _

Official Instagram:

Official TikTok: @nikonikotantanjp

