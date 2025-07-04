Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Credit Agricole Sa: Crédit Agricole S.A. Completes The Acquisition Of Santander's 30.5% Stake In CACEIS And Now Brings Its Ownership To 100%


2025-07-04 12:01:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Montrouge, 4 July 2025

Crédit Agricole S.A. completes the acquisition of Santander's 30.5% stake in CACEIS and now brings its ownership to 100%

Following the agreement announced on December 19th, 2024, and after receiving all required authorizations, Crédit Agricole S.A. announces today having completed the acquisition of Santander's 30.5% stake in CACEIS, its asset servicing subsidiary. Credit Agricole S.A. now controls 100% of the share capital of CACEIS.

With this operation, Crédit Agricole S.A. strengthens its position in CACEIS, a major European player in asset servicing, allowing it to continue its development in this strategic business for the Crédit Agricole group.
In parallel to this transaction, CACEIS and Santander are maintaining their long-term partnership. Their joint venture for the Latin American operations will remain jointly controlled.

The transaction is consistent with the Crédit Agricole Group's targets in terms of return of investment and return on tangible equity, and will have a negative impact of approximately 30 basis points on the fully-loaded CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Press contacts

Alexandre Barat:
Olivier Tassain:
+33 6 19 73 60 28
+33 6 75 90 26 66
 ...
...

Investor Relations

Institutional shareholders: + 33 1 43 23 04 31 ...
Individual shareholders: + 33 800 000 777 ...
Cécile Mouton: + 33 1 57 72 86 79 ...



All press releases on:

Attachment

  • 2025 07 04 PR CASA - Closing Caceis x Santander

MENAFN04072025004107003653ID1109761015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search