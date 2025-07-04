403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia, Russia Stress Diplomatic Settlement Of Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, July 4 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia and Russia on Friday affirmed the priority of a peaceful settlement of regional issues, stressing the need to reach a comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause and confront nuclear challenges in the region through dialogue.
At a joint press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reiterated his country's keenness to exert efforts to settle differences by diplomatic means, expressing gratitude for Russia's stance on the Palestinian cause.
He also pointed to the need to intensify international efforts to establish a comprehensive and just peace based on the establishment of a Palestinian state on the borders of the fourth of June 1967.
The minister emphasized the importance of the diplomatic approach in dealing with the Iranian nuclear matter, noting Russia's support for negotiated solutions in this regard.
On the other hand, Lavrov highlighted the development of bilateral relations, as he revealed that the number of Saudi tourists to Russia increased by 6 times compared to last year, while 36,000 Russian tourists visited the Kingdom during the same period.
In regard to the Palestinian cause, Lavrov said that the situation in the West Bank is no different from Gaza, stressing Russia's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and its encouragement of direct negotiations with the occupation to achieve this goal.
Lavrov expressed hope that the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the Israeli occupation would be sustainable.
He touched on the Ukraine conflict, stressing that any solution that does not take into account Russia's legitimate security interests is "unacceptable."
Regarding communication with the United States, he indicated that Moscow would consider Riyadh a suitable platform for negotiations in agreement with Washington if a new dialogue was planned, stressing that Russia maintains contacts with the US on the Iranian issue.
At the end of the conference, the two sides announced their agreement to continue bilateral cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ alliance to ensure the stability of global energy markets. (end)
dan
At a joint press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reiterated his country's keenness to exert efforts to settle differences by diplomatic means, expressing gratitude for Russia's stance on the Palestinian cause.
He also pointed to the need to intensify international efforts to establish a comprehensive and just peace based on the establishment of a Palestinian state on the borders of the fourth of June 1967.
The minister emphasized the importance of the diplomatic approach in dealing with the Iranian nuclear matter, noting Russia's support for negotiated solutions in this regard.
On the other hand, Lavrov highlighted the development of bilateral relations, as he revealed that the number of Saudi tourists to Russia increased by 6 times compared to last year, while 36,000 Russian tourists visited the Kingdom during the same period.
In regard to the Palestinian cause, Lavrov said that the situation in the West Bank is no different from Gaza, stressing Russia's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and its encouragement of direct negotiations with the occupation to achieve this goal.
Lavrov expressed hope that the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the Israeli occupation would be sustainable.
He touched on the Ukraine conflict, stressing that any solution that does not take into account Russia's legitimate security interests is "unacceptable."
Regarding communication with the United States, he indicated that Moscow would consider Riyadh a suitable platform for negotiations in agreement with Washington if a new dialogue was planned, stressing that Russia maintains contacts with the US on the Iranian issue.
At the end of the conference, the two sides announced their agreement to continue bilateral cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ alliance to ensure the stability of global energy markets. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment