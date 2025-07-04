Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Struck Kramatorsk With Rocket Artillery, Two Wounded

Enemy Struck Kramatorsk With Rocket Artillery, Two Wounded


2025-07-04 08:06:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to Ukrinform.

"On July 4, the Russians struck Kramatorsk with rocket artillery... At approximately 08:50, Russian troops struck the civilian infrastructure of Kramatorsk using Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems... Two people were wounded: a woman born in 1988 and a man born in 1953. Doctors are currently fighting for their lives," the statement said.

Read also: SBU detains two Russian agents preparing strikes on Kramatorsk

It is noted that the shelling damaged the educational institution's production facilities.

The final consequences of the destruction are being determined by the relevant services, and all municipal services of the city are involved in the cleanup, the city council assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army killed eight residents of the Donetsk region over the past da , and 11 more people were wounded.

MENAFN04072025000193011044ID1109760402

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search