Enemy Struck Kramatorsk With Rocket Artillery, Two Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to Ukrinform.

"On July 4, the Russians struck Kramatorsk with rocket artillery... At approximately 08:50, Russian troops struck the civilian infrastructure of Kramatorsk using Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems... Two people were wounded: a woman born in 1988 and a man born in 1953. Doctors are currently fighting for their lives," the statement said.

SBU detains two Russian agents preparing strikes on

It is noted that the shelling damaged the educational institution's production facilities.

The final consequences of the destruction are being determined by the relevant services, and all municipal services of the city are involved in the cleanup, the city council assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army killed eight residents of the Donetsk region over the past da , and 11 more people were wounded.