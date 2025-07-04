UK-Based Don Kapil Sangwan's Two Shooters Arrested After Encounter In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Two sharpshooters of a gang headed by UK-based don Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Vanktesh Garg were arrested from the Rohini area on Friday after an encounter during which the criminals fired at least five rounds at investigators, a Delhi Police official said.

The two accused Sombir alias Chinu and Vijay were overpowered after the accused sustained gun-shot injuries in their legs in the exchange of fire near Sector-34, Rohini, close to Munak Canal, said the police

Two country-made pistols, seven live cartridges, one misfired round and four fired cartridges were seized after the operation conducted by a team of the Crime Branch, NR-I, under the supervision of DCP Harsh Indora.

“On the basis of credible input regarding the movement of two, the team laid a strategic trap in the early hours. Despite repeated warnings to surrender, both accused opened fire -- five rounds on the police team,” said a police official.

In the exchange of fire, both accused, who belonged to the don Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, sustained gunshot injuries in their legs, and both were apprehended, he said.

Sombir is a resident of Hisar in Haryana and Vijay is a resident of Chandigarh, the police said.

Sombir was involved in a murder in Bawana a week ago. He had brutally murdered Deepak Thakran, a resident of Nangal under Bawana police station, in an incident in which the victim's minor daughter Anchal was also injured, the police said.

A police official said Vijay was involved in several crimes and played the role of harbouring other gangsters and providing logistical support to the present accused and other gang members.

After Deepak Thakran's killing, a social media account purportedly belonging to Nandu, who is believed to be based in the UK, claimed responsibility for the killing of Deepak Thakran, who was the nephew of rival gangster Manjeet Mahal.

According to Delhi Police, the Nandu and Mahal gangs have been at loggerheads for over a decade, and their bitter animosity has resulted in over two dozen murders since 2015.

The gang war started with the killing of Nandu's brother-in-law Sunil in Deenpur near Najafgarh, allegedly by Mahal and his associates.