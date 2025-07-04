Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIB) Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Demand In Recreational And Maritime Security Sectors Fuels Growth, Technological Advancements Propel Smart And Eco-Friendly Designs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs) market, valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2034, growing at an 8.3% CAGR. As demand rises for versatile watercraft in recreational, military, and commercial sectors, RIBs' stable, fuel-efficient designs drive growth. Key trends include eco-friendly propulsion, modular designs, and advanced navigation systems. Significant growth is noted in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, driven by leisure activities, maritime enforcement, and offshore support needs. Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rigid Inflatable Boats Market Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rigid Inflatable Boats Market is valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8.3% to reach global sales of USD 3.9 billion in 2034



The rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) market continues to grow as these versatile and durable vessels become essential across multiple applications, from recreational boating to military, law enforcement, and rescue operations. Combining a solid hull with inflatable collars, RIBs offer unmatched stability, speed, and maneuverability, even in rough waters. Their lightweight yet robust design enables efficient fuel consumption and easier towing and storage compared to traditional hard-hull boats.

As demand for maritime safety, offshore support, and high-performance watercraft increases, RIBs are gaining popularity not just for their functional capabilities but also for their adaptability in commercial, governmental, and leisure sectors. Manufacturers are focusing on innovations in materials, propulsion, and customization to meet diverse end-user requirements and regulatory standards across global markets.

In 2024, the RIB market witnessed strong growth momentum, especially in North America and Europe, driven by increased interest in water-based leisure activities and heightened demand from maritime enforcement agencies. Recreational boaters opted for RIBs due to their ease of handling and safety, while coast guards and defense units ramped up procurement for patrol and interception tasks. Technological advancements such as integrated GPS, radar systems, and hybrid propulsion were rolled out in newer models, elevating operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

In the Asia-Pacific region, governments expanded their use of RIBs for disaster response and coastal security, spurring local manufacturing and regional distribution. Commercial operators in tourism and offshore sectors also upgraded their fleets with high-capacity RIBs to support water transport and adventure excursions, signaling a shift toward multi-purpose designs.

Looking forward to 2025 and beyond, the RIB market is expected to embrace more eco-friendly technologies, with electric and hybrid propulsion gaining traction amid tightening emission norms. Automation and smart navigation tools will become standard, especially in high-speed surveillance and unmanned maritime operations. Demand for RIBs in offshore wind energy, oil and gas support, and marine research is projected to rise, as these sectors require nimble, durable vessels for daily logistics and crew transfers.

Lightweight composites and reinforced materials will enable manufacturers to build more durable and corrosion-resistant RIBs suitable for prolonged offshore use. Additionally, modular designs offering customizable seating, storage, and equipment mounting options will cater to a broader range of applications. As safety, speed, and adaptability remain top priorities across marine industries, RIBs are set to remain a critical asset in global maritime operations.

Key Insights Rigid Inflatable Boats Market

Electrification of rigid inflatable boats is emerging as a major trend, with manufacturers introducing battery-powered RIBs to meet sustainability goals and reduce noise pollution.

There is growing adoption of RIBs with modular deck layouts that allow for rapid reconfiguration to support diving, patrol, or passenger transport missions.

Military and defense sectors are investing in RIBs integrated with advanced communication, radar, and night vision systems for tactical maritime operations.

High-performance RIBs are being increasingly used in luxury tourism and yacht tender applications due to their sleek design and smooth ride.

Use of advanced materials like carbon fiber and thermoplastic composites is making RIBs lighter, more durable, and resistant to extreme marine conditions.

Rising demand for maritime security and coastal surveillance is fueling the procurement of RIBs by coast guards, navies, and marine enforcement agencies worldwide.

Increased popularity of recreational boating and adventure tourism is driving the adoption of RIBs for personal, commercial, and charter-based water activities.

Technological improvements in hull design, propulsion systems, and navigation electronics are enhancing RIB performance and attracting a wider user base.

Growth in offshore industries such as oil and gas and renewable energy is boosting demand for durable, maneuverable RIBs to support marine logistics and operations. High initial costs associated with advanced RIB models, especially those equipped with hybrid engines or defense-grade systems, can limit adoption among budget-conscious end users and small operators. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



Mercury Marine

Damen Holding B.V.

Damen Shipyards Group

Vector Ltd.

ASIS Boats

Brig Boats

Zodiac Nautic

Highfield Boats Co. Ltd.

Highfield Boats

Falcon Inflatables

Williams Jet Tenders Limited.

Walker Bay Boats

Sealegs International Limited.

Walker Bay Boats Inc.

Sealegs International Ltd.

AB Inflatables

Novurania of America Inc.

Bombardier Recreational Products

Tornado Boats

Ribcraft USA LLC

Grabner GmbH

Quicksilver Boats

Achilles Inflatable Boats

Maxxon Inflatable Boats

Grand Marine International

Avon Marine

Woosung I.B. Co. Ltd.

Honwave Crompton Marine

Rigid Inflatable Boats Market Segmentation

By Boat Type



Foldable Rigid Inflatable Boat (FRIB)

Amphibious Rigid Inflatable Boat (Amphibious RIB) Other Boat Types

By Hull Type

Fiberglass

By Propulsion Type

Inboard

By End Users



Military

Rescue Other Applications

By Geography



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Rigid Inflatable Boats Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900