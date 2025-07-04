Shaki Gets Ready To Host Silk Road Int'l Music Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 14th Silk Road International Music Festival will be held from July 4 to 6 in Shaki, one of Azerbaijan's ancient centres of art and culture, Azernews reports.

Organised jointly by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Composers Union and the Shaki City Executive Authority, the festival will bring together renowned musical ensembles and talented performers from Turkiye, the People's Republic of China, and Azerbaijan.

Over the course of three days, audiences will be treated to a vibrant concert program featuring outstanding examples of Azerbaijani and world music.

Preparations for the festival have already been completed in Shaki. The historical venues and concert halls where the events will take place have been made ready.

According to the Shaki City Executive Authority, the 14th Silk Road International Music Festival will open on July 4 with a concert by choirs, vocal and dance ensembles representing Azerbaijan's ethnic minority groups, held at the Yukhari Karvansaray hotel complex.

That evening, the official opening ceremony of the festival will take place at the Summer Theatre of the Marxal Hotel and Spa Complex.

Following the official segment, a concert by the Turkish Sivas Folklore Education Centre's Folk Music and Dance Ensemble will be presented.

On July 5, a concert dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir Hajibayli will be held in the first half of the day at the Shaki Music College, featuring performances by the college's teachers and students, as well as young pianist Kamal Akhundov.

That evening, the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir will perform for the festival participants at the Summer Theatre of the Marxal Hotel and Spa Complex.

On July 6, the City Day celebration will take place at the Yukhari Karvansaray hotel complex.

That same day, festival participants will also attend a concert by students of China's Northwest Normal University at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

In the evening, the festival's official closing ceremony will be held at the Summer Theater of the Marxal Hotel and Spa Complex.

The Exemplary Military Orchestra of the State Border Service will present a concert program dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the glorious Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.