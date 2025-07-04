Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
17Th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit Kicks Off In Khankendi

2025-07-04 05:08:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has officially commenced in the city of Khankendi, marking a historic moment as high-level delegations and heads of state from member countries gather in one of Azerbaijan's recently reintegrated territories, Azernews reports.

The summit brings together the Presidents and Prime Ministers of ECO member states to discuss key regional issues, economic integration, trade facilitation, connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development.

