Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.05 To USD 70.10 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 4 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went up by USD 1.05 to USD 70.10 per barrel (pb) on Thursday as opposed to USD 70.10 on Wednesday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
Brent futures went down by 31 cents to USD 68.80 pb and West Texas Intermediate fell by 45 cents to USD 67 pb. (end)
