Accounting & Finance Best Practices Conference - September 23-24Th 2025 Unlock Cutting-Edge Accounting Tools And Practices For Improved Information Reporting

2025-07-04 04:16:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join this upcoming accounting conference to enhance organizational functionality through best practices. Learn from Big Four and niche financial experts, and earn 16 CPEs. Discover the latest trends, peer strategies, and evaluate advanced tools for your business.

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices in Accounting & Finance 2025 (ONLINE EVENT: September 23-24, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Best practices in accounting result in better overall functionality of your organization. This conference, taking place virtually, on September 23-24, 2025, will cover a number of key areas where you'll be challenged to increase your level of efficiency. Speakers are experts from the Big Four and niche financial consulting companies.

You will earn 16 CPEs.

Learning Objectives:

  • Understand the latest accounting best practices in key areas
  • Recognize what your peers are doing to improve their information reporting
  • Evaluate cutting edge topics and tools and determine if they fit your organization

Course Agenda:

DAY 1

Shared Services Trends and Opportunities

  • Market perspective
  • Trends in shared services
  • Future proofing your business model
  • Location Trends
  • How to get started

Best Practices in treasury

  • Structuring a solid system in times of volatility
  • Creating value in the cash management function
  • Achieving maximum cash visibility

Expanding Internationally: Accounting Considerations

  • Foreign currency translation
  • Consolidation
  • Leases
  • Revenue
  • Other key accounting considerations in international operations

Attracting and Retaining Accounting & Finance Talent

  • Perks vs. Vulture
  • Attracting candidates
  • Virtual interviews
  • Retaining staff
  • Training and development
  • Culture vs. Subcultures
  • Developing people managers
  • Connecting with your team

Cybersecurity Trends

  • Social media risk landscape
  • Malware, brand hijacking, lack of control over content
  • Customer service dissatisfaction, record retention & employee posts
  • Crisis management, bloggers disclosures, data leakage protection
  • Tips and Best Practices

DAY 2

Financial Accounting: Operational Issues

  • Accelerating Close Process
  • Tips and Best Practices

Valuation Best Practices

  • Value drives decisions and results
  • Strategy and planning, evaluating opportunities, negotiating and closing transactions, execution and integration
  • Industry standards for valuation models
  • Valuation of intangibles

GenAI

  • How companies are best using this revolutionary technology
  • Use Cases in Accounting & Finance

Fraud Risk Management

  • Recent Trends
  • Cases and Examples

Third Party Risk Management Course Speakers

  • Harmon Guron, KPMG, Director,
  • Austin Wales, KPMG, Manager
  • Apoorva Bhagwat, Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Cheryl Heskett, Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Tom Moloughney, Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Robin Rasmussen, KPMG, Partner
  • Peter Bradford, KPMG, Global Leader - Fraud
  • Jonathan Goldblatt, Kroll, Managing Director
  • Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Alejandro Pardo, Effectus Group, Director
  • Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Emily Carroll, Effectus Group, Senior Manager
  • Matt Lepley, Connor Group, Partner
  • Sandra Tullis, Cronos Group, Global Head of Treasury
  • Andreas Chrysostomou, Kroll, Managing Director
  • David Nadell, Kroll, Director
  • Frank Deluccia, Kroll, Director
  • Nick Carrasco, Connor Group, Senior Manager
  • Werner Erasmus, Ernst & Young, Partner
  • Jonathan Shertok, Ernst & Young, EY Helix Global Product Leader

For more information about this training visit

