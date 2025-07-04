Accounting & Finance Best Practices Conference - September 23-24Th 2025 Unlock Cutting-Edge Accounting Tools And Practices For Improved Information Reporting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join this upcoming accounting conference to enhance organizational functionality through best practices. Learn from Big Four and niche financial experts, and earn 16 CPEs. Discover the latest trends, peer strategies, and evaluate advanced tools for your business.

Best practices in accounting result in better overall functionality of your organization. This conference, taking place virtually, on September 23-24, 2025, will cover a number of key areas where you'll be challenged to increase your level of efficiency. Speakers are experts from the Big Four and niche financial consulting companies.

You will earn 16 CPEs.

Learning Objectives:



Understand the latest accounting best practices in key areas

Recognize what your peers are doing to improve their information reporting Evaluate cutting edge topics and tools and determine if they fit your organization

Course Agenda:

DAY 1

Shared Services Trends and Opportunities



Market perspective

Trends in shared services

Future proofing your business model

Location Trends How to get started

Best Practices in treasury



Structuring a solid system in times of volatility

Creating value in the cash management function Achieving maximum cash visibility

Expanding Internationally: Accounting Considerations



Foreign currency translation

Consolidation

Leases

Revenue Other key accounting considerations in international operations

Attracting and Retaining Accounting & Finance Talent



Perks vs. Vulture

Attracting candidates

Virtual interviews

Retaining staff

Training and development

Culture vs. Subcultures

Developing people managers Connecting with your team

Cybersecurity Trends



Social media risk landscape

Malware, brand hijacking, lack of control over content

Customer service dissatisfaction, record retention & employee posts

Crisis management, bloggers disclosures, data leakage protection Tips and Best Practices

DAY 2

Financial Accounting: Operational Issues



Accelerating Close Process Tips and Best Practices

Valuation Best Practices



Value drives decisions and results

Strategy and planning, evaluating opportunities, negotiating and closing transactions, execution and integration

Industry standards for valuation models Valuation of intangibles

GenAI



How companies are best using this revolutionary technology Use Cases in Accounting & Finance

Fraud Risk Management



Recent Trends Cases and Examples

Third Party Risk Management Course Speakers



Harmon Guron, KPMG, Director,

Austin Wales, KPMG, Manager

Apoorva Bhagwat, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Cheryl Heskett, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Tom Moloughney, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Robin Rasmussen, KPMG, Partner

Peter Bradford, KPMG, Global Leader - Fraud

Jonathan Goldblatt, Kroll, Managing Director

Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director

Alejandro Pardo, Effectus Group, Director

Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director

Emily Carroll, Effectus Group, Senior Manager

Matt Lepley, Connor Group, Partner

Sandra Tullis, Cronos Group, Global Head of Treasury

Andreas Chrysostomou, Kroll, Managing Director

David Nadell, Kroll, Director

Frank Deluccia, Kroll, Director

Nick Carrasco, Connor Group, Senior Manager

Werner Erasmus, Ernst & Young, Partner Jonathan Shertok, Ernst & Young, EY Helix Global Product Leader

