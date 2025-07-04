Baradar Vows Uninterrupted Progress On TAP Project

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar says the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power project roadmap is finalized, and the Islamic Emirate is committed to its smooth, delay-free implementation within Afghanistan.

During an official visit to Azerbaijan, Baradar met on the sidelines of the ECO summit with Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in the city of Khankendi.

According to a statement from Baradar office, the two sides discussed key bilateral economic issues.

Baradar emphasized the importance of upgrading diplomatic ties between the two countries, including the appointment of an ambassador in Ashgabat and a consul general in Mary.

He called the TAP project a major opportunity for deepening regional cooperation and economic connectivity.

He said the IEA is fully committed to implementing the TAP project within Afghanistan smoothly and without disruptions.

To boost bilateral trade, Baradar also urged the opening of chambers of commerce and banking branches in both capitals, and called for easier visa access for Afghan traders.

“Joint efforts in mining, transport, transit, services, and infrastructure will strengthen economic stability and prosperity in both countries,” he added.

Baradar requested Turkmenistan's support in sharing agricultural expertise, proposing technical cooperation between the two sides.

In response, Foreign Minister Meredov said Turkmenistan has always sought friendly relations with Afghanistan and that its president has voiced support for Afghanistan's progress on international platforms.

Meredov said the TAP project is progressing according to plan and asked Afghanistan to share its finalized route map so that remaining technical and implementation tasks can be completed.

Both sides emphasized accelerating existing and planned projects to ensure timely completion. They also agreed that deputy prime ministers from both countries would continue to monitor progress and coordinate future cooperation.

Note: TAP is a regional electricity transmission project connecting Turkmenistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan. It includes the construction of a 500 kV power line stretching from Mary, Turkmenistan, through 705 kilometers of Afghan territory, to Pakistan.

sa