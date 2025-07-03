Brazil To Prioritize Agreements As Mercosur Leader
Attending and speaking at the summit were Argentina's President Javier Milei, who handed over the presidency to Lula, Bolivia's President Luis Arce, Paraguay's President Santiago Peña, and Uruguay's President Yamandú Orsi.
This week, Mercosur concluded negotiations on an agreement with EFTA (comprising Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Norway), which is expected to be signed by the end of the year. Lula mentioned the need to pursue free trade with Panama and the Dominican Republic. He also spoke about updating agreements with Ecuador and Colombia, as well as“looking towards Asia,” which he described as the dynamic center of the global economy, citing the need for closer ties with Japan, China, Korea, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.
Other priorities mentioned by Lula during Brazil's Mercosur presidency include tackling climate change and promoting the energy transition, technological development, fighting organized crime, and promoting citizens' rights.
Mercosur, the customs union formed by Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, and Bolivia, already has free trade agreements with Palestine and Egypt among Arab countries and is negotiating a deal with the UAE. Bolivia joined the bloc later, while another member state, Venezuela, is currently suspended.
Read more:
Mercosur-UAE agreement expected for 2025
Translated by Guilherme MirandaRicardo Stuckert/Brazil Presidency
The post Brazil to prioritize agreements as Mercosur leader appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment