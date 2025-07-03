General Secondary Certificate Results To Be Announced: Ministry Of Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has declared that the results of the general Secondary Certificate for the 2024-2025 academic year (first round) will be announced on Thursday, July 10, 2025, after midday.

The results will be announced electronically via the Ministry's website available here:

The Ministry wishes all the students success and excellence.