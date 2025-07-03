Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
|Share Class
|Ticker
|Amount Per Share
|Class A Shares
|PGIC
|$0.08000
|Preferred Shares
|$0.06250
To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit .
|John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
| Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
