Zelensky, King Frederik X Discuss Support For Affected Ukrainian Regions
"I am grateful to Denmark and the Danish people for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression – for military and humanitarian assistance, the development of joint defense production, and investment in Ukraine's defense industry. During the audience with King Frederik X of Denmark, we discussed patronage of war-affected regions, cooperation in military medicine, and veteran support projects," he said.
Zelensky invited Danish companies to participate in joint projects in the fields of prosthetics and rehabilitation.
"We value the Danish government's leadership in the fighter jet coalition and count on strong decisions regarding the opening of negotiating clusters during Denmark's Presidency of the Council of the EU," Zelensky added.Read also: Zelensky: Only leaders' summit can bring peace
Zelensky arrived in Aarhus on Thursday to attend the official ceremony marking Denmark's start of its EU Council presidency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment