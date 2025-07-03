Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky, King Frederik X Discuss Support For Affected Ukrainian Regions

2025-07-03 03:08:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky wrote about the meeting on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I am grateful to Denmark and the Danish people for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression – for military and humanitarian assistance, the development of joint defense production, and investment in Ukraine's defense industry. During the audience with King Frederik X of Denmark, we discussed patronage of war-affected regions, cooperation in military medicine, and veteran support projects," he said.

Zelensky invited Danish companies to participate in joint projects in the fields of prosthetics and rehabilitation.

"We value the Danish government's leadership in the fighter jet coalition and count on strong decisions regarding the opening of negotiating clusters during Denmark's Presidency of the Council of the EU," Zelensky added.

Read also: Zelensky: Only leaders' summit can bring peace

Zelensky arrived in Aarhus on Thursday to attend the official ceremony marking Denmark's start of its EU Council presidency.

