Brooklyn Car Accident Lawyer Samantha Kucher Explains Compensation In Uninsured Motorist Claims

Navigating the aftermath of a car accident in New York can be overwhelming, especially when the at-fault driver is uninsured. In a detailed guide published by the Kucher Law Group, Brooklyn car accident lawyer Samantha Kucher ( ) outlines the essential aspects of uninsured motorist claims, addressing a pressing concern for many drivers: "How Much Can I Get From an Uninsured Motorist Claim?"

The guide highlights the financial uncertainty that often follows a collision with an uninsured driver. For those injured in such incidents, uninsured motorist coverage serves as a financial safety net. Brooklyn car accident lawyer Samantha Kucher emphasizes that the amount recoverable through these claims depends on the specifics of each case. "The amount you can receive from an uninsured motorist claim depends heavily on the details of the accident, such as the severity of your injuries and the terms of your insurance policy".

In the early stages of the article, Samantha Kucher makes it clear that understanding one's own insurance coverage is critical. New York law mandates uninsured motorist coverage in all auto insurance policies, offering financial protection against bodily injuries caused by uninsured or hit-and-run drivers. Brooklyn car accident lawyer Samantha Kucher stresses the importance of this protection and explains that while UM coverage covers injuries, it does not extend to property damage.

The article moves into the procedural aspects of filing a claim. To secure compensation through an uninsured motorist claim, victims must gather substantial evidence, including photographs of the scene, witness statements, and police reports. Timing is also crucial; New York Insurance Law requires notification of the incident to the insurer within 30 days. Brooklyn car accident lawyer Samantha Kucher points out that adhering to these requirements can improve the chances of a successful claim outcome.

Calculating the value of a claim involves evaluating multiple elements such as the severity of injuries, total medical expenses, lost wages, and emotional suffering. Samantha Kucher explains that serious injuries requiring long-term or permanent care tend to lead to higher compensation. Additionally, New York's comparative negligence law may reduce the compensation if the injured party is partially at fault for the accident. In these cases, the compensation is reduced proportionally to the percentage of fault assigned.

Should a claim be denied, the article offers guidance on the steps to take next. Samantha Kucher identifies common reasons for denial, including lack of evidence, missed deadlines, and policy exclusions. She recommends that claimants review their denial letters carefully and consider appealing with additional documentation. Brooklyn car accident lawyer Samantha Kucher also notes that, when necessary, legal action may be required to compel an insurer to fulfill its obligations.

As the guide concludes, it emphasizes the importance of not accepting a low settlement offer. Many victims underestimate the total value of their damages, including non-economic losses like pain and suffering. Samantha Kucher advocates for thorough claim preparation and, if needed, legal support to help claimants receive the full amount they are owed.

“Handling an uninsured motorist claim can be daunting, especially when you're uncertain about the compensation you're entitled to after an accident,” states Samantha Kucher. Her remarks reinforce the value of understanding insurance coverage, deadlines, and legal remedies available when negotiating or appealing a claim.

Victims of accidents involving uninsured drivers often find themselves facing both physical recovery and financial hardship. Taking proactive steps, such as documenting the incident and seeking legal guidance early, can help reduce those burdens. The information shared by Brooklyn car accident lawyer Samantha Kucher serves as a resource for those seeking clarity and direction in a difficult situation.

Drivers who have been affected by an accident involving an uninsured motorist can benefit from the detailed information in this guide. Whether dealing with initial filings or confronting claim denials, having access to accurate information is key to securing rightful compensation.

