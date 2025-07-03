Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Granted Full ISU Membership For Winter Sports


2025-07-03 03:05:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Winter Games Club (WGC) announced that the International Skating Union (ISU) has granted Kuwait full membership in figure skating under the name "Kuwait Figure Skating Federation," opening a new chapter for the sport internationally.
WGC Chairman Fahad Al-Ajmi told KUNA on Thursday that the decision was made during the ISU's 2025 meeting now underway in Switzerland.
He said the membership would boost the sport by giving Kuwaiti female skaters more international competition and experience, congratulating all federation and club members on the achievement.
Al-Ajmi also thanked the Kuwait Olympic Committee, headed by Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah, for supporting all five winter sports overseen by the Club. (end)
