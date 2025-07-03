403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Granted Full ISU Membership For Winter Sports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Winter Games Club (WGC) announced that the International Skating Union (ISU) has granted Kuwait full membership in figure skating under the name "Kuwait Figure Skating Federation," opening a new chapter for the sport internationally.
WGC Chairman Fahad Al-Ajmi told KUNA on Thursday that the decision was made during the ISU's 2025 meeting now underway in Switzerland.
He said the membership would boost the sport by giving Kuwaiti female skaters more international competition and experience, congratulating all federation and club members on the achievement.
Al-Ajmi also thanked the Kuwait Olympic Committee, headed by Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah, for supporting all five winter sports overseen by the Club. (end)
amh
WGC Chairman Fahad Al-Ajmi told KUNA on Thursday that the decision was made during the ISU's 2025 meeting now underway in Switzerland.
He said the membership would boost the sport by giving Kuwaiti female skaters more international competition and experience, congratulating all federation and club members on the achievement.
Al-Ajmi also thanked the Kuwait Olympic Committee, headed by Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah, for supporting all five winter sports overseen by the Club. (end)
amh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment