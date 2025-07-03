Americana Restaurants Expands Into Premium Retail With Carpo World Ltd Franchise Agreement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, July 2025: Americana Restaurants International Plc, the leading quick-service and casual dining operator across the MENA region and Kazakhstan, has signed an exclusive franchise agreement with carpo – the premium lifestyle brand, originated in Athens, renowned for its premium nuts, artisanal chocolates, and refined coffee.

The agreement grants Americana exclusive rights to build and operate carpo stores in Kuwait and Qatar, with further expansion planned across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Americana will begin the rollout with flagship stores expected to open by late 2025, marking its entry into the region's luxury food retail sector.

Founded in 1991 in Athens, carpo has earned global recognition for its premium quality products sourced globally, that combines unique indulgence with the art craftsmanship. The brand operates in high-end retail locations across Greece and the UK and has already established a strong presence in the UAE with its successful store in Dubai Mall, launched in 2022. Building on this momentum, carpo brand is set to open its next store at the prestigious Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi this autumn.

This partnership represents a strategic diversification for Americana, expanding beyond its core restaurant operations into the high-margin premium retail space.

Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board, commented:“Partnering with carpo allows us to tap into a sophisticated, fast-growing segment with a globally respected brand built on craftsmanship and excellence. It reflects our continued focus on innovation, brand elevation, and delivering differentiated experiences to our customers across the region.”

Kostas Kontopoulos, Founder & CEO, carpo, commented:“At carpo, we believe in creating spaces where people connect through the beauty of exceptional ingredients and timeless craftsmanship. Partnering with Americana, a regional powerhouse with deep operational expertise, enables us to bring the carpo experience to consumers across the Gulf. This marks not just a commercial milestone, but the beginning of a shared vision to elevate consumer experience through heartfelt product offering and service excellence.”

The introduction of carpo aligns with Americana's commitment to building communities around the joy of food, now extended into a luxury retail dimension that prioritizes quality, sustainability, and storytelling.About Americana Restaurants:

Americana Restaurants is the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant (QSR) operator in its 12 countries of operation across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.

The Company's portfolio includes a range of iconic global brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee's, Krispy Kreme, Peet's Coffee, Wimpy, TGI Friday's, Costa Coffee Baskin Robbins and carpo. Americana Restaurants' customer-centric restaurant platform, which includes 20 proprietary SuperApps, allows customers to experience their favourite global restaurant brands and meals when they want, where they want and how they want.

The Company's historic IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange in 2022 marked the region's first-ever concurrent dual-listing. Today, Americana Restaurants is a leading master franchisee and a food and beverage pioneer with decades-long heritage, an extensive geographic footprint, long-standing franchisor relationships and a diverse restaurant portfolio that spans the full out-of-home dining spectrum from QSR to fast casual, coffee and indulgence.