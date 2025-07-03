403
AMZN Stock Signal 03/07: Short-Term Correction (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Market Index Analysis
- Amazon (AMZN) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 , the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 100, and the S&P 500. All four indices are at or near record highs but underlying technical factors and emerging chart patterns hint at a potential short-term reversal. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence, and half of a reversal chart pattern has formed.
- The AMZN D1 chart shows a narrow rising wedge, a bearish chart pattern. It also shows half of a head-and-shoulders formation, a reversal pattern The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish but shows negative divergence. Trading volumes have contracted during the last two bullish candles. The last four candlesticks show bearish patterns at resistance levels.
- AMZN Entry Level: Between 216.74 and 223.82 AMZN Take Profit: Between 192.88 and 197.85 AMZN Stop Loss: Between 225.86 and 241.82 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.62
