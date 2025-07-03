403
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Signal 03/07: (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 , the S&P 100, and the S&P 500. All three indices are at or near record highs but underlying technical factors and emerging chart patterns hint at a potential short-term reversal. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence, and half of a reversal chart pattern has formed.
- The AMD D1 chart shows the Fibonacci Retracement Fan rejecting price action. It also shows a rising wedge formation, a bearish chart pattern. A head-and-shoulders pattern is half-formed, which is a reversal pattern. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish but has contracted for five sessions. Trading volumes over the past week were higher during risk-off sessions.
- AMD Entry Level: Between 135.12 and 140.23 AMD Take Profit: Between 96.88 and 110.67 AMD Stop Loss: Between 147.75 and 158.94 Risk/Reward Ratio: 3.03
