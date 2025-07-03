Study Discovers Genetic Mutation That Makes Solid Tumors Unresponsive To Immunotherapy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) While studying why non-human primates aren't as likely to suffer from certain cancers when compared to humans, UC Davis scientists discovered a genetic mutation that could explain this anomaly. Their findings were published in the Nature Communications journal. This discovery could open the door to the development of more powerful treatments for cancer.

As more entities, such as Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) , advance their...

Read More>>

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN