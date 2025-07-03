403
Qatar Belarus Discuss Cooperation In Developing Veterinary Vaccines, Medicines
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Animal Wealth Department, discussed with a delegation of veterinary experts from the Republic of Belarus, specializing in the development of veterinary vaccines and medicines, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of preventing epidemic animal diseases and developing veterinary vaccines and medicines.
The discussions aimed to exchange scientific and technical expertise, learn about the latest technologies used in vaccine production, and explore opportunities to localize these industries within the country, thus enhancing national animal health security.
The two sides emphasized the importance of building a sustainable strategic partnership that serves common interests and supports national capabilities in the fields of veterinary research, development, and manufacturing.
