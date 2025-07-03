Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Beyond The Glamour: Making Sustainability More Than A Moment

Beyond The Glamour: Making Sustainability More Than A Moment


2025-07-03 02:01:48
(MENAFN- 3BL) In the latest blog, Cascale's VP Communications & Marketing Lee Green reflects on the powerful role events play in driving meaningful change across our industry. Green highlights how Cascale events are intentionally designed to go beyond conversation-serving as platforms where participants can connect, learn, and take purposeful action. Green emphasizes that it's equally important to raise the bar: to engage in tough, often uncomfortable conversations, celebrate the wins and embrace the complexity that real, lasting change demands.

Read the full blog, titled: Beyond the Glamour: Making Sustainability More Than a Moment

MENAFN03072025007202015466ID1109757786

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search