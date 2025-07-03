Toxicology Drug Screening Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (20252034)

Toxicology Drug Screening Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Toxicology Drug Screening Market?

The toxicology drug screening market size has grown strongly in the past years, with a leap from $19.56 billion in 2024 to $21.44 billion in 2025 reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This growth during the historical period can largely be attributed to escalating drug abuse cases, implementation of workplace drug testing policies, increasing adoption of toxicology screening in sport events, growth of forensic toxicology services, and a rise in criminal investigations requiring toxicology reports.

What's Driving The Future Growth Of The Toxicology Drug Screening Market?

In the coming years, the toxicology drug screening market size is projected to see vigorous growth. Market size is predicted to burgeon to $30.67 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to burgeoning demand for personalized medicine, increasing regulatory focus on drug safety, expanding use of cannabis and synthetic drugs, growth of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and rising incidence of substance abuse. The sector will be characterized by major trends comprising advancement in high-throughput screening technologies, comprehensive integration of AI in toxicology analysis, development of point-of-care toxicology tests, innovation in biomarker-based screening methods, and advancement in automation and robotics for drug screening.

What's The Structural Intricacy Of The Toxicology Drug Screening Market?

The toxicology drug screening market, as disclosed in this report, is broken down by various facets:

By Type: Monitoring And Logging, Security, Storage And Continuous Integration Or Continuous Deployment, Management And Orchestration, Networking And Data Management Services, Other Types.

By Test Type: Acute Systemic Toxicity, Dermal Toxicity, Carcinogenicity, Ocular Toxicity, Genotoxicity, Neurotoxicity, Organ-Specific Toxicity.

By Technology Type: High-Throughput Screening, Genomics, Transcriptomics, Toxicogenomics, Molecular Screening.

By Application: Immunotoxicity, Systemictoxicity, Developmental And Reproductive Toxicity DART, Endocrine Disruption, Other Applications.

By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Contract Research Organizations CROs, Pharmaceutical Companies, Workplace Testing Facilities.

Market coverage also extends to sub-segments for a more detailed scrutiny of the sector.

What Are The Geographic Insights Into The Toxicology Drug Screening Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest player in the toxicology drug screening market. Asia-Pacific is projected to climb the leaderboard as the fastest-growing region within the forecast period. The toxicology drug screening market report lends detailed insights into all regions viz., Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Which Companies Are Shaping The Toxicology Drug Screening Market?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers, BD Bioscience, Quest Diagnostics, ICON plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Wuxi AppTec, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Evotec AG, Promega Corporation, The Jackson Laboratory, Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Covance Inc., Randox Toxicology, Alere Inc. are some key industry players operating in the toxicology drug screening market.

What's New In The Toxicology Drug Screening Market?

A key trend evident in the toxicology drug screening market is that major companies are focusing on introducing innovative solutions like forensic toxicology screening. This aids in enhancing the accuracy and speed of substance detection in clinical, forensic, and workplace settings.

