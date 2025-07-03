Coreweave Becomes First Hyperscaler To Deploy NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 Platform

"CoreWeave is constantly working to push the boundaries of AI development further, deploying the bleeding-edge cloud capabilities required to train the next generation of AI models," said Peter Salanki, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at CoreWeave. "We're proud to be the first to stand up this transformative platform and help innovators prepare for the next exciting wave of AI."

CoreWeave collaborated with Dell, Switch, and Vertiv to build the initial deployment of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems, enabling greater speed and efficiency to bring the latest NVIDIA GPUs to CoreWeave's AI cloud platform.

The deployment of GB300 NVL72 is tightly integrated with CoreWeave's cloud-native software stack, including its CoreWeave Kubernetes Service (CKS) and Slurm on Kubernetes (SUNK) to its deep observability and custom-designed Rack LifeCycle Controller (RLCC). CoreWeave recently announced that hardware-level data and cluster health events are now integrated directly through Weights & Biases' developer platform, which CoreWeave acquired earlier this year.

This achievement continues CoreWeave's legacy of delivering first-to-market access to the world's most advanced AI infrastructure demanded by the world's leading AI labs and enterprises. This initial deployment of NVIDIA GB300s expands on CoreWeave's existing Blackwell fleet, which also includes the NVIDIA HGX B200 and the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system. Last year, CoreWeave was among the first to offer NVIDIA H200 GPUs and was the first AI cloud provider to make NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 systems generally available.

In June 2025, CoreWeave, in collaboration with NVIDIA and IBM, submitted the largest-ever MLPerf® Training v5.0 benchmark using nearly 2,500 NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips, achieving a breakthrough result on the most complex model, Llama 3.1 405B, in just 27.3 minutes. CoreWeave is the only hyperscaler to achieve the highest Platinum rating by SemiAnalysis's GPU Cloud ClusterMAXTM Rating System, an independent AI cloud industry benchmark.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV ), the AI HyperscalerTM, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, which statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations discussed in such statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, general market, political, economic and business conditions. These factors, as well as others, are discussed in CoreWeave's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in CoreWeave's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available as of the date hereof and CoreWeave does not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

SOURCE CoreWeave