MERCURY INSURANCE NAMED ONE OF AMERICA's GREATEST WORKPLACES FOR PARENTS & FAMILIES AND FINANCIAL SERVICES BY NEWSWEEK

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance has been named to Newsweek's 2025 lists of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families and America's Greatest Workplaces in Financial Services, earning national recognition for its commitment to employee well-being, flexibility, and workplace excellence.

The awards, presented by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, are based on a large-scale independent survey of over 250,000 U.S. employees . Companies were evaluated across criteria, such as compensation, benefits, work-life balance, career development, and support for family life.

"These honors affirm what we've always believed; when we take care of our team, they do their best work," said Gabriel Tirador, CEO of Mercury Insurance. "We're proud to be recognized as a company that supports working parents, builds strong careers, and creates an environment where everyone can thrive.

83% of employees say Mercury supports a healthy work-life balance.



4 out of 5 employees report feeling proud to work at Mercury.



Since January 2022, the Mercury "My Workplace" flexible model has enabled a majority – nearly 97% – of team members to choose to work from home, further supporting work/life balance.



Employee retention in key departments exceeds 90% , well above the industry average.

Wellness programs, mental health benefits, cultural initiatives, and paid volunteer hours are consistently ranked among Mercury's most-valued programs in internal surveys.

The Parents & Families list recognizes companies that offer meaningful support to working families-through policies like flexible scheduling, paid parental leave, mental health resources, and dependent benefits. The Parents & Families list recognizes companies that offer meaningful support to working families-through policies like the opportunity to work remotely, mental health resources, and dependent benefits.

The Financial Services list highlights companies leading the industry in employee engagement, stability, and professional growth opportunities.

"We're honored to be included on both lists, and we remain committed to building an even stronger future for our people," said Elaine Villa, Director, Total Rewards at Mercury Insurance. "Whether someone is starting a family, growing their career, or both, we want them to know they have a place here."

To learn more about careers at Mercury, visit .

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY ) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure. For more information visit or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook

