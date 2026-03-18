Evergreen Development Brings Fitness, Dining, And Retail To One Of Gilbert's Last Master-Planned Commercial Sites

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) GILBERT, Ariz., March 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Evergreen Development has construction well underway on Parkview at Morrison Ranch, a Mountainside Fitness-anchored neighborhood center at the northeast corner of Higley Road and Warner Road in Gilbert, Arizona. Completion of the approximately 15-acre development is targeted for Fall 2026. Sitework began in November, with vertical construction starting in February 2026.







Photo Caption: Parkview at Morrison Ranch.

Parkview at Morrison Ranch is one of the final remaining commercial parcels within the Morrison Ranch master-planned community. As Gilbert approaches build-out with a projected population exceeding 330,000, sites like this represent some of the most compelling development opportunities remaining in the East Valley.

The project advances alongside an active Evergreen pipeline across Arizona. The company recently started construction on Marketplace at Tres Rios, a Fry's Marketplace-anchored shopping center in Avondale developed in partnership with the Vanderwey family and the City of Avondale, earning the support of both the mayor and city council. In multifamily, Evergreen executed a 90-day close on a shovel-ready Mesa apartment site which will join a second Evergreen apartment project already underway in Mesa. Three industrial projects are also nearing completion, advancing a sector expansion launched with the company's first Arizona industrial groundbreaking in 2023.

“While many companies are forced to drop projects because they're unable to secure debt or equity, we continue to move forward with the deals in our pipeline. We make it happen––that's who we are,” said Laura Ortiz, President of Evergreen.

The center will include an approximately 41,000-square-foot Mountainside Fitness, a freestanding Chipotle Mexican Grill with dine-in service and a mobile pickup lane, Black Rock Coffee, a retail shops building, and multiple additional freestanding retail and service pads.

Evergreen developed Parkview at Morrison Ranch through a joint venture partnership with members of the Morrison family. That model has become a defining element of how Evergreen works: partnering directly with long-standing landowners to bring legacy parcels to market, structuring deals that align interests over the long term and delivering high-quality destinations that become natural extensions of the communities they serve.

“We are excited to see Parkview at Morrison Ranch come to life and to welcome Mountainside Fitness as a destination for health, wellness, and connection within the Morrison Ranch community,” said Bryan Lamond, Senior Vice President of Arizona Acquisitions at Evergreen.“Evergreen has earned a reputation as a partner of choice in the market, and we are grateful for the trust and collaboration of the Morrison family in bringing Parkview to fruition.”

The development team includes Joe Doucett (Newmark), Upward Architects, Hubbard Engineering, AR Mays, and Equity Bank.

About Evergreen Devco, Inc.

More than 50 years strong, Evergreen is one of Arizona's most established and active real estate development companies with a track record of more than 650 completed projects across retail, multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use asset classes. Evergreen has earned a reputation as an industry leader by developing with integrity, honoring commitments, and encouraging forward-thinking solutions. It continues to serve as a trusted partner across the Valley and has over 70 employees with offices in Arizona, Colorado, California, and Utah. Visit

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Photo Caption: Parkview at Morrison Ranch

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Tracie Davis

Evergreen Devco, Inc.

602-567-7128

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News Source: Evergreen Devco Inc.

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