President Murmu To Begin 3-Day Ayodhya Visit Today, Offer Prayers At Ram Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, March 19 (IANS) Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Thursday to take part in a series of religious ceremonies at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, with extensive preparations and security arrangements already in place.

During her visit, the President will install the Shri Ram Yantra and Shri Ram Naam temple on the second floor of the temple complex and participate in Vedic rituals beginning around 9 a.m.

The ceremonies will be conducted by 51 Vedic scholars from southern India, Kashi and Ayodhya under the guidance of priest Ganeshwar Shastri.

As part of the programme, the President will also felicitate nearly 400 workers who contributed to the construction of the temple. She is also scheduled to hoist a flag at one of the shrines in the complex's outer precinct, known as the parkota.

According to officials, her convoy is expected to arrive at the temple complex at around 11 a.m., and she will remain there for approximately four hours.

The event is expected to witness the participation of several religious and social leaders, including prominent spiritual figures. Around 5,000 special guests have been invited, while elaborate arrangements have been made for security, seating, transportation and accommodation.

Ahead of the visit, the city has been decked up, with roads leading to the temple adorned with saffron flags and decorative banners.

On Wednesday, workers were seen installing banners across Ayodhya featuring images of the President, Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking about the preparations, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde told IANS,“We are working towards ensuring a hassle-free event.” He added that 'VIP darshan' will remain closed on the day of the visit, but general devotees will be allowed entry except during the President's presence at the temple.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Gaurav Grover, said that detailed security planning has been undertaken.

“Today, we have been briefed about the security measures and our responsibilities during President Murmu's visit. Right from her landing at the airport to the route that will be taken by her to reach the venue, everything has been planned accordingly,” he said.

He further added,“We will also ensure that common people who will come for 'darshan' don't face any difficulties.”

Officials also indicated that the temple trust is considering opening access to additional shrines within the complex for devotees after the President's programme. Under the proposed arrangement, around 5,000 devotees per day may be allowed to visit temples within the parkota area through a pass-based system.