Habshan Gas Facilities In Abu Dhabi Shut After Missile Debris Incident

Iran's Retaliatory Operations

The Habshan gas facilities in Abu Dhabi have been shut down following an incident caused by debris from recently intercepted missiles, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said. Authorities are also responding to incidents at the Bab oilfield and gas facilities, the office added. "Operations at the gas facilities have been suspended, and no injuries have been reported," the media office confirmed.

Meanwhile, Iranian armed forces, alongside regional resistance groups, are continuing retaliatory military operations targeting the United States and Israel, according to Press TV. On Wednesday, March 18, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army conducted multiple strikes under the banner of Operation True Promise 4, which was launched in response to an "unprovoked act of aggression" by the US-Israeli coalition against Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28, Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, since the operation began, Iranian forces have carried out 63 waves of missile and drone attacks using advanced weaponry, hitting Israeli military facilities in the occupied territories as well as US bases and assets across the West Asia region.

Hezbollah Operations

Regional allies have also intensified their efforts. The Lebanese Hezbollah movement has focused its operations on Israeli military targets, citing both the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and repeated ceasefire violations by Israel over the past year, Press TV reported.

Iraqi Resistance Attacks

Meanwhile, Iraqi resistance groups have conducted daily attacks, primarily targeting American military installations in Iraq and other Arab nations, as per Press TV.

Attacks on Gulf Energy Infrastructure

Earlier, key energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf came under attack on Wednesday night (local time), with fires reported at a major facility in Qatar and aerial threats intercepted over Saudi Arabia, following warnings from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), CNN reported.

Qatar's Interior Ministry said Civil Defence teams were responding to a blaze at the Ras Laffan Industrial City, a critical natural gas processing hub and cornerstone of the Qatari economy, "following an Iranian targeting," according to a post on X on Wednesday.

QatarEnergy confirmed that Ras Laffan had been struck by missiles, causing "significant damage". The company added that emergency teams were immediately deployed to control the fires and that all personnel were safe, with no casualties reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)