World's Top Airport Food & Drinks Outlets And Lounges Named At The Airport Food & Beverage + Hospitality Awards 2025

World's top airport food & drinks outlets and lounges named at The Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Awards 2025

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Incheon International Airport has captured the prestigious Airport Food & Beverage Offer of the Year title at the 2025 Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Awards.

The Airport Lounge of the Year was awarded to 080 International Lounge at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Terminal 2, operated by Bengaluru Airport Services.

The event, held in Barcelona and organised by leading industry media title The Moodie Davitt Report, celebrated excellence across the global travel food & beverage and lounge hospitality sectors.

The awards took place during a spectacular gala dinner hosted by Spanish airports group Aena, and attended by many leading global airports and F&B companies, at the Maritime Museum of Barcelona on 26 June.

The judges said Incheon International Airport is an“absolute powerhouse” in terms of its food & beverage offer.“The scale and diversity of the offer is incredible. It is a truly holistic F&B programme that has comprehensively addressed every possible aspect of a considered, extensive airport food and drinks strategy... with an unrelenting focus on quality and a strong sense of local culture.”

Of the 080 International Lounge in Bengaluru, the judges said,“Simply majestic. Simply wow. Alongside immaculate service, luxury design, a superb culinary showcase (and imaginative cocktail menu) and adroit use of tech, everything here screams vision, commitment, great execution, class, consumer-centricity and sense of place.”

Other notable winners included Le Café Cyril Lignac at Louis Vuitton in London Heathrow Airport Terminal 2, which claimed the Airport Food & Beverage Opening of the Year.

The Airport Food & Beverage Offer Best Representing Sense of Place was shared by 080 International Lounge (Lounge category) at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Terminal 2, operated by Bengaluru Airport Services, and Central Tiffin Room (Restaurant category) at the same airport, operated by CTR VTP Hospitality.

Additional global award winners included:

. Airport Food to Go Offer of the Year: Aïda – Allresto Flughafen München Hotel & Gaststätten, Munich Airport, Germany

. Airport Bar or Pub of the Year ≥20M passengers: Lokal +48 – Lagardère Travel Retail, Warsaw Chopin Airport, Poland

. Airport Bar or Pub of the Year ≤20M passengers (joint winners): Vin Room – Calgary International Airport, Canada; and Shelby & Co Bar + Kitchen – SSP UK & Ireland, Birmingham Airport, UK

. Airport Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year ≥20M passengers (Domestic terminal): Luke Mangan – Airport Retail Enterprises (SSP Asia Pacific), Sydney Airport, Australia; and (International terminal): Asian Street Kitchen – Emirates Leisure Retail, Dubai International Airport, UAE

. Airport Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year ≤20M passengers: The BBQ Experience – Outstanding Hospitality Management (OHM), Kansas City International Airport, USA

. Airport Chef of the Year: Chef Subhash Chander – Plaza Premium Group, Multiple airports

. Airport Coffee or Tea Shop of the Year (Coffee shop): Peet's At Night – SSP America, Boston Logan International Airport, USA; and (Tea shop): T9 Premium Tea – Avolta, Shanghai Pudong Airport, China

. Airport Customer/Hospitality Initiative of the Year: iCoupon – Multiple airports

. Airport Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year: Cafe Yanımda – TUM, İGA İstanbul Airport, Türkiye

. Airport Food & Beverage Digital Initiative of the Year: Club Avolta – Avolta, Multiple airports

. Airport Food & Beverage Marketing Campaign of the Year: Domestic Terminal Southern Retail Launch – Brisbane Airport Corporation, Australia

. Airport Food Hall of the Year ≥20M passengers: Food Hall Satellit – Allresto Flughafen München Hotel & Gaststätten, Munich Airport, Germany

. Airport Food Hall of the Year ≤20M passengers: Food Court – Aeropuertos Uruguay, Carrasco International Airport, Uruguay

. Airport Health-Centred Offer of the Year: Flax & Kale – Areas, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, Spain

. Airport Instagrammable Location of the Year: Kitchen by Open House – Avolta, Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1, Malaysia

. Airport Lounge Food & Beverage Offer of the Year: Plaza Premium First Hong Kong – Infinity Room – Plaza Premium Group, Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong China

. Airport Lounge Opening of the Year (joint winners): Capital One Lounge – Capital One, Harry Reid International Airport, USA; and 080 Lounge by TFSL – Phase 2 – Travel Food Services, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, India

. Airport Restaurant Design of the Year: Soleil Brasserie – OTG Management, LaGuardia International Airport, USA

. Airport Sustainability & Environmental Initiative of the Year: Sustainable Unit Design and Build – SSP Group, Multiple airports, UK

. For Daring Innovation: Hungry Club by Dabiz Muñoz – Avolta, Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, Spain

. Outstanding Contribution to the Airport Food & Beverage Industry: Bottega President Sandro Bottega

Additionally, several regional awards for Europe, the Americas, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, together with outstanding Highly Commended awards were bestowed (see the link below) .

Click here for the full winners list :

The FAB Superstars Awards, announced during the event, honoured exceptional frontline and back-of-house employees, recognising their thoughtful touches and acts of service that enhance passenger journeys.

The event concluded with a handover ceremony, announcing Bangalore International Airport Limited as the host for FAB 2026 in Bengaluru, India.

About The FAB Awards

The FAB Awards, organised by The Moodie Davitt Report since 2011, celebrate excellence in travel-related food & beverage and hospitality, encompassing grab-and-go snacks, food halls, airport lounges, and more. The awards recognise not only commercial success but also values such as diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability and a strong 'Sense of Place.'

