ADCCI Launches Public Relations And Digital Marketing Working Group To Boost Sector Growth And Development

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – July 2025 – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ADCCI has launched the Public Relations and Digital Marketing Working Group, aimed at enhancing the performance of the PR and digital marketing sector in Abu Dhabi and enabling its continued growth and expansion. The Group's objective is to identify opportunities and challenges, offer actionable recommendations, and prioritise key solutions that will accelerate progress through effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.

This initiative reflects ADCCI's commitment to empowering the PR and digital marketing industry and strengthening its vital role in supporting Abu Dhabi's sustainable economic growth and diversification.

His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, said:“The launch of the Public Relations and Digital Marketing Working Group acknowledges the pivotal role played by the communications and marketing sector in the UAE, and underlines Abu Dhabi's dedication to nurturing and advancing this important industry. By bringing together experts and industry leaders, we are fostering collaboration that drives innovation and raises standards.”

This initiative is part of ADCCI's broader strategy to promote dynamic business development and foster stronger public-private partnerships across Abu Dhabi. Since January 2023, ADCCI has played a vital role in establishing sector-focused working groups, creating platforms for meaningful dialogue between government entities and the private sector.

The working groups provide an essential forum for consultation and advocacy, ensuring that private sector input is incorporated into regulatory discussions and policy-making. Their remit includes identifying key challenges and opportunities in the PR and digital marketing sector, proposing practical solutions to relevant authorities, and reviewing legislation to enhance sector efficiency and competitiveness.



Ghaleb Zeidan, Regional Managing Director at Weber Shandwick MENAT, Chair of the Group

Samir Hammad, Founder of Columna Agency, Vice Chair

Ashraf Shakah, President, PR & Influence at Memac Ogilvy MENA

Baha Haroun, Senior Vice President at Burson

Jonty Summers, Managing Director at Hanover Middle East

Kate Midttun, Founder & CEO of Acorn Strategy, Chairperson of MEPRA

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner at Brazen MENA

Omar Qirem, CEO of Edelman Middle East, Deputy Chair of Corporate Affairs for EMEA (PRCA MENA) Peter Jacob, Managing Director at Current Global MENAT

The Public Relations and Digital Marketing Working Group includes a distinguished group of industry leaders:

Ghaleb Zeidan, Regional Managing Director of Weber Shandwick MENAT, and Chair of the Public Relations and Digital Marketing Working Group Said:“As the UAE's business landscape evolves rapidly, more organisations are realising the value of communications in building influence, shaping reputation, and tackling challenges. I'm honoured by ADCCI's trust in appointing me Chair of this Group, and look forward to working with fellow industry leaders to create meaningful impact.”

About the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ADCCI:ADCCI is Abu Dhabi's leading business support organisation. Focused on enhancing trade and investment, the Chamber plays a key role in driving the growth of the emirate's economy - especially for SMEs and the wider private sector. Through its strategic initiatives and partnerships, ADCCI fosters a dynamic business ecosystem that promotes investment and sustainable development across the emirate.