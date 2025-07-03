MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keeping Cool is Easy with Guidance from Service Experts, One of the Leading Residential HVAC Service Companies in the U.S.

Richardson, Texas, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oppressive summer heat has everyone going inside to seek a reprieve from the relentlessly high temperatures outside. Extreme heat puts home systems and utility bills to the test, but Service Experts, one of the leading residential HVAC service companies in the U.S., has tips on how to weather the heat with minimum strain on your home and wallet.

An Ounce of Prevention

The outside HVAC unit should be clear of anything that can cut down on air flow. Pay attention to not mow grass into the unit as any debris can obstruct air flow, as will a clogged filter. The more blockage a filter has, the less air will move through the system, directly limiting the amount of cooling it can do.

The Literal Dog Days

Did you know that dogs can have a direct impact on keeping cool? If male dogs have access to an outside unit and hike their leg on it, it can eat away at the aluminum on the fans. In that case, the unit may run but there are no fans to get rid of the heat, which is a very expensive fix on par with getting an entirely new unit.

A Matter of Degrees – Thermostat Wars

Find a comfortable temperature to put the thermostat on and leave it there – this can be more difficult in families that engage in ongoing“Thermostat Wars.” People will often want to turn their thermostats down when it's hotter, but that won't make the system cool any faster. An air conditioner cools your home by extracting heat from the indoor air and transferring it outside and cooling it, using refrigerant. This process involves circulating the refrigerant through a cycle of evaporation and condensation, facilitated by components like the evaporator and condenser coils and a compressor, then blowing cool air back into the home.

Cool Interior Design

One of the easiest things you can do to keep your home cool is to close blinds and curtains to block the sun's heat. PVC and aluminum will provide the best thermal insulation for shutters, while drapes that are tightly woven in a medium-to-heavyweight cotton will provide the best heat-blocking ability – though extreme heat may call for doubling up with both. Also, fans can help move air around to make it feel cooler.

All that Going In and Out

Humidity doesn't impact indoor temperature, but does hold heat close to the body. An exhaust fan in the kitchen and in the bathroom can limit added humidity. Also, going in and out of the house will increase humidity in the home. Some people open windows at night to save money, which allows all the humidity to come back into the house, forcing the AC to start over again when turned back on.

