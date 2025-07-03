'The Adventures Of Fuzzy And Buzzy' Continue In New Children's Book About 'Speedy's Tree And The Disappearing Forest'

'The Adventures of Fuzzy and Buzzy: Speedy's Tree and the Disappearing Forest' by Josh Brandstadter

Brandylane Publishers's logo

written by Josh Brandstadter; illustrated by Soraya Bartolome; on sale March 21, 2025

- Stacy Wolfe, elementary school teacherRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the release of a new children's book, 'The Adventures of Fuzzy and Buzzy : Speedy's Tree and the Disappearing Forest,' written by Josh Brandstadter and illustrated by Soraya Bartolome.Dynamic bear and bee duo Fuzzy and Buzzy are back in this second installment of their eponymous adventures-and this time, they're helping Speedy, a lightning-fast but forgetful squirrel who just can't seem to remember where he left the special tree where he keeps all his nuts and seeds. Together, Fuzzy, Buzzy, and Speedy search for Speedy's tree-only to discover that the forest surrounding it has been entirely felled by humans and their giant machines.While they mourn this part of the forest, Fuzzy and Buzzy nevertheless are determined to welcome Speedy into their own forest, and offer to help him move his nuts to their own beloved woods-while also combatting the destruction of the forest by planting some of them so that new trees can grow.Packed full of themes of teamwork, kindness, friendship, and environmentalism, including a section that tells young readers what they can do to help care for the planet-reusing and recycling paper, planting trees, and donating to organizations that help save forests-and paired with whimsical stylized artwork from Spanish artist Soraya Bartolome, 'The Adventures of Fuzzy and Buzzy: Speedy's Tree and the Disappearing Forest' released on March 21, 2025.'Fresh off their first adventure, Fuzzy and Buzzy are enjoying their forest when something new catches their eyes. An excited visitor introduces them to a new threat, one which they have never seen before. The health and well-being of their home ecosystem is at risk, but with some collaboration and forward thinking, they come up with a solution which will benefit everything from the smallest seeds to the largest trees.''About the Author'Josh Brandstadter lives in Dover, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Jamie; his children, Emery and Ayla; his dogs, Tom Petty, Janis Joplin, and Biggie Smalls; and his cat, Olivia Newton-John. He is a science teacher and track and field coach at Dover Area High School. He has always had a passion and appreciation for nature and all it has to offer. When he isn't in the classroom, you'll find him spending time with his family in the great outdoors.'About the Illustrator'Soraya Bartolomé is a Spanish illustrator, book editor, and music teacher. Her artwork is characterized by colorful and playful drawings that reflect her love for life and creativity. Outside the world of art, her passion is music and spending time with friends.Interviews available upon request.Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'The Adventures of Fuzzy and Buzzy: Speedy's Tree and the Disappearing Forest' (hardcover, 34 pages, $26.95 / paperback, 34 pages, $15.95) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

PR Team

Brandylane Publishers, Inc.

+1 804-644-3090

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.