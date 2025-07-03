From Pashmina Shawl To Bidri Artwork Vases: PM Modi's Thoughtful Gifts For Dignitaries In Ghana

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Ghana's capital city of Accra on Thursday after concluding the first leg of his five-nation tour. He will now travel to Trinidad and Tobago on an official visit from July 3 to July 4 for the second leg of his tour.

This was PM Modi's first visit to the West African nation and the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ghana in over thirty years.

During the visit, the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with the President of Ghana, John Mahama, to review the strong partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration and development cooperation.

President John Mahama also conferred PM Modi with "The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana," the country's highest civilian honour. PM Modi thanked Ghana's President for the honour and called it a "matter of immense pride".

PM Modi also addressed the Parliament of Ghana today and said that the relationship between India and Ghana knows no bounds, noting the friendship between the two nations was sweeter than Ghana's famous "Sugar Loaf Pineapple".

The Prime Minister also handed over special gifts to dignitaries he met in Ghana before setting off for another country. Here is the details about gifts that Modi presented:

Gift to President of Ghana: Fine Bidri Artwork Vase

This exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases from Bidar, Karnataka, showcases India's renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay.

Handcrafted by skilled artisans using a centuries-old technique, the vases are made from a zinc-copper alloy, engraved with floral motifs symbolising beauty and prosperity, and finished with a unique oxidation process for their iconic look.

Combining traditional artistry with a contemporary form, they symbolise harmony and togetherness, making them an elegant, meaningful gift for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, or corporate occasions. More than décor, they embody Karnataka's rich craft heritage and timeless artistry.

Silver Filigree Work Purse for Spouse of President

This elegant Silver Filigree Work Purse from Cuttack, Odisha, is a stunning example of the region's renowned Tarakasi craft - intricate silver filigree perfected over 500 years.

Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans , it features delicate floral and vine motifs formed from fine silver wires, combining airy lightness with durability and elegance.

Traditionally used in jewellery, Cuttack's filigree now adorns modern accessories like this purse, blending heritage with contemporary style symbolises grace, cultural pride, and artisanal mastery, making it a timeless keepsake of Odisha's rich craft tradition.

Kashmiri Pashmina Shawl for VP of Ghana

This luxurious Pashmina Shawl, crafted from the fine undercoat of the Changthangi goat in Kashmir, represents timeless artistry and elegance. Renowned for its exceptional softness, warmth, and lightness, the shawl features intricate hand-embroidered floral and paisley motifs iconic to Kashmiri heritage.

Each piece involves meticulous hand-spinning, weaving, and embroidery by skilled artisans, often taking weeks or months to complete. Celebrated worldwide, a genuine Pashmina is both a functional winter accessory and a symbol of India's rich textile legacy, making it a meaningful and sophisticated gift.

Miniature Elephant Ambawari for Speaker

This exquisite Miniature Elephant Ambawari, handcrafted in West Bengal , symbolises royal tradition and India's rich artistic heritage. Inspired by ceremonial processions where elephants carried nobility in ornate howdahs, this piece is made from polished synthetic ivory - an ethical, durable alternative to natural ivory.

Every detail, from floral motifs to the grand canopy, is carved with precision by skilled artisans. Encased in a protective display box, it's an elegant decorative piece and a meaningful gift that celebrates India's regal pageantry, fine craftsmanship, and timeless cultural legacy.

The relationship between India and Ghana knows no bounds, noting the friendship between the two nations was sweeter than Ghana's famous 'Sugar Loaf Pineapple'.

(With inputs from agencies)



