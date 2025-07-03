403
Liverpool Star Diogo Jota Dies in Tragic Car Accident
(MENAFN) Diogo Jota, the talented forward for Liverpool and Portugal's national football team, tragically passed away early Thursday in a car accident in Spain. The 28-year-old athlete, renowned for his versatile playing style, was killed in the crash that also claimed the life of his 25-year-old brother, Andre Silva. Silva, a player for Portuguese club FC Penafiel, was with Jota at the time of the incident, which occurred in the Zamora region near the Portuguese border, as confirmed by Pedro Proenca, President of the Portuguese Football Federation.
Proenca expressed his sorrow, stating that he feels "deep regret and immense pain over the loss.
The crash occurred shortly after midnight, near the town of Palacios de Sanabria in northwestern Spain. Emergency responders confirmed the deaths, revealing that the vehicle involved caught fire following the collision, with the flames spreading to nearby vegetation. Authorities have indicated that the vehicle, a Lamborghini driven by Jota, veered off the road, sparking an investigation into the cause of the accident.
This devastating event came just days after Jota and his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, celebrated their wedding. The couple, parents to three children, had been looking forward to their future together. Hours before the accident, Jota shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, calling it a day “we will never forget.”
Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, had made a significant impact on the club, scoring 65 goals and helping them clinch the Premier League title in 2025. He was also a key player for the Portugal national team, contributing to their quarterfinal run in Euro 2024.
A Spanish broadcaster has reported that an investigation into the cause of the crash is still underway.
