Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain is to open embassy in Lebanon again

2025-07-03 08:14:45
(MENAFN) Bahrain is set to reopen its embassy in Beirut and appoint a resident ambassador, marking a notable move toward restoring diplomatic ties with Lebanon after nearly four years of strained relations, according to a Lebanese news agency.

The announcement followed a meeting between Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Bahrain’s newly appointed Ambassador to Lebanon, Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, who is currently stationed in Syria. Sayyar emphasized Bahrain’s support for Lebanon’s recovery and institutional rebuilding, highlighting the kingdom’s willingness to renew diplomatic engagement.

Prime Minister Salam expressed his dedication to strengthening bilateral relations and welcomed Lebanon’s renewed standing among its Arab neighbors.

Bahrain had closed its embassy in Lebanon in October 2021 amid a diplomatic crisis triggered by controversial comments from Lebanon’s then-Information Minister George Kordahi, who criticized the Saudi-led coalition’s involvement in Yemen. This led to Gulf states, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, recalling their ambassadors and expelling Lebanese diplomats.

Efforts to calm the situation saw Kordahi resign from his position in December 2021. The embassy reopening signals a hopeful step toward improved Gulf-Levant relations.

