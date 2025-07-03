Gold Finder Announces Next Phase Of Target Development At West Madsen Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) -is pleased to announce summer fieldwork at its 100%-owned West Madsen Property (the "Property").

A review of the Company's previous exploration programs on the Property (2019-2024) was conducted to determine untested targets and areas that require further fieldwork prior to carrying out any additional mechanical stripping or drilling.







Figure 1: Showing West Madsen - Block A and 2025 target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Two areas were selected for the 2025 fieldwork (see Figure 1) and the work was carried out by Emerald Geological Services. More than 200 soil samples and 25 rock-grab samples were collected during the June program and submitted for laboratory analysis, with results pending.

Area 1

Covers an area from Tack Lake, where the Balmer-Confederation contact has been identified in drilling, to the western property boundary with Athena Gold's Laird Lake property, where Athena reported bonanza-grade grab samples up to 373 g/t Au (see Athena's Dec. 4, 2024 news release ). Prospecting and soil sampling was carried out to identify further gold anomalies proximal to the Balmer-Confederation contact. Reports from the Ontario Assessment File Database indicate grab samples up to 2.23 g/t Au approximately 500 meters west of the West Madsen property boundary and drill intersections up to 8.4 g/t Au over 1.3 meters approximately 1.5 km west of the boundary, as well as grab samples up to 178 ppb Au near the west shore of Tack Lake on the Property.

Area 2

Covers an area near the eastern boundary of the Property, where 2020 soil sampling yielded anomalies up to 106 ppb Au from "A" horizon, and where 2024 drillholes WM-24-03 and WM-24-04 intersected ultramafic flows believed to belong to the Balmer Assemblage, which hosts the current and past producing gold mines of the Red Lake camp. Infill soil sampling and prospecting was carried out in this area during the 2025 program.

"It's an opportune time to continue our systematic exploration of the West Madsen property with the official restart of the Madsen Gold Mine and our eastern claim boundary only 5 kilometres from the Madsen mine/mill complex," said Greg Lytle, President of Gold Finder.

About the West Madsen Gold Project

The West Madsen Gold Project covers 5,988 hectares in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp. It is comprised of two contiguous claim blocks: Block A to the east and Block B to the west, both accessible by secondary roads connecting to Ontario HWY 618 then to the town of Red Lake 15 km to the northeast. Block A adjoins the Madsen mine property, owned by West Red Lake Gold Mines, which recently announced the restart of the Madsen gold mine (see WRLG news release of May 22, 2025 ).

The bulk of the mineral resources on the Madsen mine property are hosted in a ~7-km-long gold trend that follows the major crustal break or contact between the Balmer and Confederation assemblages. Gold Finder has observed the same Balmer-Confederation contact in outcrop approximately 1.5 km west of the Block A eastern claim boundary and identified it within an ~8-km corridor of disrupted regional magnetics that traverses Block A from the Madsen mine property.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101 and V.P. Exploration for Emerald Geological Services.

About Gold Finder Resources Ltd.

Gold Finder is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

For more information, you can visit our website at goldfinderresources , download our investor presentation , and follow us on X at .