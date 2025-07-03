403
Trump Backs Lara Trump for Senate Seat
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, would be an "excellent" contender to replace the retiring Senator Thom Tillis in the North Carolina Senate.
This remark came after Trump was questioned about who he would prefer to run for Tillis’s vacated seat.
“Someone who would truly be great is Lara. She grew up there,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Florida.
Trump mentioned that Lara and his son Eric currently reside in Florida.
“She’s a wonderful person, Lara Trump. Honestly, she would always be my top choice, but she doesn’t live there now,” Trump explained.
“However, she’s there frequently, her parents live there. You know, she really knows North Carolina well. I won it three times. I don’t know who the contenders will be. I expect one of the congressmen will step up and should do very well," he continued.
“I didn’t get along with Tillis and he resigned. That’s good,” Trump remarked.
Senator Tillis, a Republican, announced on Sunday that he would not run for reelection in 2026.
His unexpected decision followed his open opposition to Trump’s tax and spending proposals, particularly due to planned reductions in health care funding.
