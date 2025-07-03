Bengaluru Shocker! Cafe Staff Assaulted By Customer For Refusing Extra Coffee Cup, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the cafe, and its footage has now gone viral on social media .Also Read | Infosys techie held in Bengaluru for filming women in toilet; sacked Here's what happened:
According to a India Today report, at around 6:50 PM on Monday, a group of four men visited the coffee shop and purchased coffee. Shortly after receiving their order, they demanded an empty coffee cup , likely to share the drink they ordered.
However, the staff member informed them that company policy did not permit handing out free cups and asked them to buy another beverage instead.
Soon, the situation escalated; the men who were seen brawling with the staffer, started throwing puches at him.Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Ombudsman orders KSCA, RCB to file written submissions What's in the viral video?
In the viral video, one of the men can be seen hurling verbal abuse at the cafe employee. According to media report, citing eyewitnesses, the man used foul language.
Soon after, the verbal abuses turned physical, he slapped the staffer on the back of his head. The assault intensified. Soon, all four enter the scene and brutally assualt the staffer.
One reportedly punched him in the face, while another kicked him in the stomach, leaving him visibly shaken and injured. The situation only woresened as others present in the coffee shop tried to intervene and separated the assaulter from the staffer.Also Read | Bengaluru shocker! Four drunk men molest woman, use vulgar language Watch video here: Also Read | Bengaluru: Live-in partner kills 40-year-old woman, dumps body in garbage
This shocking attack reportedly occurred in Seshadripuram outlet of the cafe. A formal complaint has since been registered, and the police are said to be reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the attackers.
Police has assured“necessary action”.
More details of the incident are yet to be revealed.
Social media users were enraged by the incident and have demanded that Bengaluru Police arrest the assaulters quickly.
