Lake Victoria Gold To Issue Shares To Pay Debenture Interest

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that under the terms of the $750,000 of convertible debentures issued on July 26, 2024 and August 8, 2024, it has elected to satisfy its obligation to pay an aggregate of $44,630 in interest accrued on the convertible debentures up to June 302025 by issuing to such debenture holders an aggregate of 228,872 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "") at a price of $per Share, as determined in accordance with the debenture terms.

The issuance of the Shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to confirm that, further to news release of May 1, 2025 the exclusivity period under the May 1, 2025 Letter of Intent with Nyati Resources (T) Limited has been extended by an additional 45 days to allow both parties to complete due diligence and finalize definitive joint venture agreements.

About Lake Victoria Gold (LVG):

Lake Victoria Gold is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LVG. Leveraging our unique position and experience, the Company is principally focused on growth and consolidation in the highly prolific and prospective Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania.

The Company has a 100% interest in the Tembo project which has over 50 thousand meters of drilling and is located adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Imwelo Project which is a fully permitted gold project west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine. With historical resource estimates and a 2021 pre-feasibility study, the project is fully permitted for mine construction and production, positioning it as a near-term development opportunity.

LVG has assembled a highly experienced team with a track record of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa with management, directors and partners owning more than 60% of the shares. Notably, the Company is grateful for the validation that comes with the support and equity investment from Barrick and recent strategic partnership with Taifa Group .

