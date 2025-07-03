403
Trump slams House Republican holdouts over stalling Big Beautiful Bill
(MENAFN) The House is currently deliberating on the broad package, already passed in the Senate, which he wants to sign into law before the end of the week. The legislation, dubbed by Trump as “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” would represent a cornerstone of his domestic agenda.
The Speaker of the House said the chamber will keep the vote open indefinitely to secure enough support for the measure.
“I’ll keep it open as long as it takes to make sure we’ve got everybody here and accounted for and all the questions answered,” he told a conservative news outlet.
As of the latest tally, the vote stands at 207 in favor and 217 against. Among the dissenters are five Republican members who have already voted no, while eight others remain undecided.
The Senate narrowly approved the bill earlier this week in a 51-50 vote, with the Vice President casting the tie-breaking vote.
House Democratic leadership sharply condemned the proposed legislation, arguing it would inflict severe harm on vulnerable communities while massively expanding the national debt by an estimated $3.4 trillion.
“What type of party would bring a bill to the House floor that rips away Medicaid from those in need? What kind of party would bring a bill to the House floor that literally robs food from the mouths of children, veterans, and seniors?” said the House minority leader.
