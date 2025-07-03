Minister Al-Kaabi Inspects Kahramaa's Advanced Metering Infrastructure Facility

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the ongoing digital transformation efforts in Qatar's electricity and water sectors, H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the Chairman of Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa), visited the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) facility. His Excellency was accompanied by H E Abdulla bin Ali Al-Theyab, the President of Kahramaa, to review the latest technologies in smart meter control, monitoring, and data analysis.

The visit began with a tour of the Smart Meter Control and Monitoring Center, where His Excellency the Minister received a comprehensive overview of the operating and follow-up mechanisms for managing smart meters, and the advanced services provided by the system, which enables real-time, accurate monitoring of electricity and water consumption, while enhancing network efficiency, and ensuring service continuity, and quality. It also showcased the system's capabilities in remotely managing meter operations, detecting leaks, service interruptions, and demand surges, as well as overseeing the prepaid metering service.



The visit included a stop at Kahramaa's Unified Call Center, for a briefing on the mechanisms in place for direct, effective communication with customers, and the world-class services available via digital and telephone channels, reflecting Kahramaa's ongoing commitment to enhancing customer service and promoting customer experience.

Commenting on this occasion, Minister Al-Kaabi said:“I am very pleased to witness this achievement, of which we are all proud, and to see the technological progress achieved within the framework of Qatar's digital transformation strategy for electricity and water sectors. This center marks a significant milestone towards enhancing operational efficiency and promoting sustainability, reinforcing Kahramaa's innovation and excellence, and elevating the quality of services to the highest international standards.”

Minister Al-Kaabi concluded his remarks by saying:“I would like to take this opportunity to thank H E Abdulla bin Ali Al-Theyab, President of Kahramaa, and all Kahramaa employees for their valuable efforts in meeting the growing demand for water and electricity. and ensuring our networksability to sustainably accommodate the requirements of the unprecedented growth witnessed by various sectors of the country”.

On his part, Abdulla bin Ali Al-Theyab reaffirmed that that the smart metering system will contribute effectively to optimizing electricity and water demand management while offering improved customer-focused services.

The visit comes as part of Kahramaa's ongoing commitment to adopting the latest smart technologies and solutions, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve sustainable development and modernize the country's vital infrastructure.