European Parliament to Vote on No-Confidence Motion Against von der Leyen
(MENAFN) A no-confidence motion targeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be discussed on July 7 and put to a vote on July 10 during the European Parliament's plenary session in France, according to a tweet posted Thursday by a Member of the European Parliament (MEP).
The motion was approved by the Conference of Presidents (COP), garnering 79 supporting signatures.
"The motion of No - Confidence against Ursula v d Leyen just gone through the filter of COP (Conference of Presidents). There are 79 signatures. Will be debated next Monday and voted next Thursday in Strasbourg," wrote Romanian MEP Gheorghe Piperea, who filed the motion.
The move comes in response to allegations that von der Leyen breached EU transparency rules by withholding text messages exchanged with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the 2021 COVID-19 vaccine negotiations. Despite a ruling from the European Court of Justice that favored a journalist's request for access to the messages, the European Commission has yet to release the correspondence.
In an interview with media, Piperea slammed the Commission, accusing it of double standards by enforcing stringent rule-of-law requirements on Eastern European countries while evading scrutiny itself.
Although the no-confidence motion is unlikely to secure enough support for a majority in the European Parliament, Piperea emphasized that it serves as a strong symbolic statement.
